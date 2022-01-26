Leyland Paint producers charged GH¢206k for illegal water connection

In an interview with Citi FM, the Accra West Region office revealed that upon inspection of the premises of the Leyland company at the North Industrial Area it was found that the company has illegally connected water to their tanks and cooling system.

The Public Relations Officer of GWCL for Accra West, Solace Akomeah said the company has since 2019 had a zero consumption rate on their metre and although they claim to be using water tanker services, their checks have proved otherwise.

The GWCL also warned businesses and households involved in illegal water connections to desist from same or risk being named, shamed, and surcharged.

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is a utility company, fully owned by the state responsible for potable water supply to all urban communities and industries in Ghana.