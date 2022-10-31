1xBet registration Ghana: How to sign up at 1xBet?

1xBet Registration Ghana Guide

Opening an account on this operator’s website can give you access to many options and features. In fact, the only thing you can see when you visit this bookmaker’s website as a guest are sports events and odds.

However, after creating an account, you may gain access to features like making a deposit, placing bets, using the live betting and live streaming option, and many more.

With this in mind, we outline the 1xBet registration steps that you have to follow in order to complete this process successfully.

1. Visiting the Bookmaker’s Website

First, open any link on this page to be navigated to the 1xBet Ghana website.

2. Locating the Registration Section and Providing Account Details

After you open the website, you will have to locate the registration button. More specifically, you can find this button in the top right corner of the homepage.

3. Press the Register Button

In addition to this, you will have to provide the necessary account information.

This includes email address, phone number, full name, verification document, document number, and password. Furthermore, you may have a chance to use a 1xBet promo code: MAXSPORT. Of course, you need to make sure that you have filled all the required fields with the correct information.

4. Accepting a Bonus Offer

When this bookmaker offers promotions for new customers, you have a choice to accept or decline that particular offer.

More precisely, after you open and fill in the registration form, you should also take a look at the two additional fields on the left. There, you will need to click on a small circle, after which there will be a tick mark in it.

Obviously, the additional field saying “Accept” means that you are in for a promotion. On the other hand, clicking on a small circle within a field that displays the word “Cancel” implies that you do not want to accept an offer at a given time. Still, you can opt for a welcome offer later on in case you change your mind.

5. Finalising the Registration Procedure

An important part at the end of the 1xBet sign up process involves agreeing to terms and conditions.

Clicking the register button means that you agree both with this operator’s terms and conditions as well as that you confirm and finalise the account opening procedure.

Before you click the register button, we suggest you read the entire list of terms and conditions. Lastly, you may need to check your email for further confirmation, after which you will be able to log in.

1xBet Registration by Phone Number

Speaking of the 1xBet registration by phone number, there is a separate telephone number field where you should enter your mobile number. The next thing you should do after you enter your phone number is to hit the confirm button.

You will receive a confirmation code that you can use to complete the account creation process.

Besides your email address, your telephone number serves as a potential means of communication.

For instance, you may receive messages from this operator about the latest news and promotions. Also, you may use your telephone number to contact this brand’s customer service in case you need assistance.

Not only are you able to use your phone number during registration, but you can also use your mobile device through which you can access this bookmaker’s website.

Before you can do that, you will have to download this operator’s app. The app is available on the website, too.

1xBet Registration Promo Code

As mentioned earlier, you will have an opportunity to use the 1xBet promo code: MAXSPORTwhile setting up your account.

The bonus code is used as one of the means to complete the 1xBet sign up process. Additionally, it does not affect a particular promotion in any way.

For example, you may not use a bonus code if it’s unavailable but still have a chance to select a promotion on the website. The same thing applies to choosing an offer when this operator makes a promo code for registration purposes available.

Considering new customer bonus offers, there is a possibility for you to claim 200% up to 2080 GHS. In order to do so, you must fulfil all the terms and conditions. You can find the entire list of terms and conditions on this brand’s website.

1xBet Registration Terms and Conditions

There are a couple of prerequisites that you should know about before you join this bookmaker.

Legal Age

Primarily, you must be of legal age in order to be allowed to complete the 1xBet sign up procedure.

The age limit is determined according to the country players live in. Not respecting this rule will most likely lead to permanent account termination.

Stable Internet Connection

Apart from the age requirement, there are several things to bear in mind when creating a 1xBet account. One of them relates to having a stable internet connection.

Not having a stable internet connection can lead to the inability to open this brand’s website or use its features. Closely tied to this prerequisite are the mobile and tablet system requirements.

Namely, you must not use mobile phone or tablet devices whose operating systems are outdated.

Ghanaian Players

Finally, players from countries where this bookmaker is not available may not be able to set up an account.

This means that you need to be located in Ghana and use a Ghana-related telephone number as well as an email address.

1xBet Ghana Registration Review

Registering on this brand’s website may allow you to access multiple services. In the following passages, we list some of the most popular features and options that become available once you sign up.

Plenty of Sports Events, Betting Markets and Betting Options

The sports section on this operator’s website includes numerous games and events for you to choose from. Moreover, there is a great deal of betting markets that stand for certain match outcomes.

Not only that but there are also a few different betting options that may bring a lot of fun and entertainment. Oftentimes, you may also find some competitive odds.

Lots of Interesting Promotions

Another thing you may get your hands on after joining this bookmaker involves various bonus offers. Specifically, you can come across certain promotions made for both new and existing customers.

Usually, bonus offers include additional betting credits that you can use when placing bets. Sometimes, betting credits may be provided as free bets.

Ahead of opting for any promotion, we advise you to check all the available offers on the website as well as the terms and conditions that need to be met in order to redeem them.

Based on the facts we talked about, you should be able to pick an offer that fits you most.

Mobile App

If you prefer spending time on your phone rather than using a desktop computer, there is a possibility to use 1xBet’s mobile app.

The app is designed to live up to users’ expectations regarding all the services found on the desktop website. Alongside this, the app’s design and webpage load time are what you may find very useful.

Payment Methods

When depositing funds, it is important for you to use safe payment options. Aside from offering safe payment methods, this operator’s payment section includes numerous options to choose from.

Most of the services you can make payments with are very popular and used worldwide.

Highly-Responsive Customer Support

Sometimes, you may need additional information on how to use this brand’s services. Also, some website options may not function properly. For this reason, you can get in touch with 1xBet and ask for help.

Luckily, the contact options imply modern technologies and are not limited to one method only.

Problems with 1xBet Registration

As previously discussed, you may occasionally experience particular issues considering certain features on this operator’s website. One of the options with which you may have problems is registration.

To see some of the most common difficulties that other users run into when creating an account, you can check the sections beneath.

Registration Error

There may be occurrences where you receive a message that your account set up has been unsuccessful. The reasons for this may be many. Still, it is most likely that you may have missed an obligatory registration step.

Similarly, you may have also entered incorrect account information in one of the registration fields. To avoid this, you should make sure to take all the registration steps while paying close attention to the details.

Website Error

Once in a while, it may happen that this bookmaker’s website starts to act up. Particularly, it may display an error message, crash, or become unresponsive.

In such situations, you will need to check your internet connection, clear cash, or the like. If you keep having these problems, we advise you to contact this brand’s customer service.

FAQ

In the end, you can read the FAQ section to learn details about the most important segments of this bookmaker.

Is it safe to register at 1xBet Ghana?

Yes, it is. 1xBet is a legal brand that is created, owned and operated by CLICKWELL GHANA LTD. Its operating licence is issued by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. For a thorough overview of the sports betting landscape in Ghana, feel free to visit Bettors Ghana to learn more.

How do I verify a 1xBet account?

Account verification comes after you complete the 1xBet sign up process. A lot of operators require players to take this step as it is related to safety standards and concerns. On this brand’s website, you are able to verify your account in more than one way.

These include verification using a phone number, email address or by sending a verification document. Usually, the document type you are asked to send can be a passport, ID card, or so.

How do I activate my phone number in 1xBet?

To activate your phone number, you have to fill in the telephone number field while opening your account. Then, you need to click on the confirm button, after which you will receive a confirmation code.

Once you enter the code and finish the registration, your mobile number will successfully be added to your account. Even more, you can activate your mobile number after signing up. To do this, you should visit the profile section, add your telephone number and choose the option to save it.

How do I recover my 1xBet account?

Go to this bookmaker’s website. Press the log in button. Once a new window opens, click on the “forgot your password” button. Choose one of the available recovery options to get your account back.

