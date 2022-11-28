2023 budget: Here are 15 measures announced by Ofori-Atta to reduce public expenditure

He stated that the government will next year freeze tax waivers given to foreign companies in the country and the move is the first step toward expenditure rationalization in the country.

Presenting the 2023 budget statement in Parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022, Ofori-Atta indicated that the government has increased the country's Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2.5 percent in 2023.

The proposal to increase the rate forms part of the government's seven-point agenda to revitalize the economy, he noted.

The standard VAT rate is 12.5%, except for supplies of a wholesaler or retailer of goods, which are taxed at a total flat rate of 3%.

He also announced that the government will undertake major structural reforms in the public sector.

Pulse Ghana

Regarding the economic challenges, he told Parliament that the government was determined to change the narrative after admitting that the economy has been going through troubles.

For the government's determination to change the negative narrative and rebuild for a better future, here are 13 measures announced by Ofori-Atta in the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to reduce public expenditure.