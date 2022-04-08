5 Ghanaians who have the potential to make Forbes billionaire list

The list also revealed that there are 2,668 billionaires around the globe, according to Forbes' annual World's Billionaires list, down 87 from the previous year and these billionaires are worth a combined $12.7 trillion.

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX founder topped Forbes' list for the first time ever with a net worth of $219 billion. Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote was 130th on the list.

Not surprisingly, no Ghanaian made the list.

But Pulse Ghana wants to explore Ghanaians who have the potential to make the world’s billionaire list in future.

Ghana is a middle-income country with vast resources at its disposal; it has a market-based economy.

Ghana as a country is also endowed with natural resources like precious metals and industrial materials.

The West African country has some notable rich men and women; some even ranked among the richest people in Africa.

On that basis, Pulse has named 5 Ghanaians who can potentially get on the Forbes billionaire list.

In no particular order, the list is as follows;

Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama is one of the richest men in Ghana, with an estimated net worth of about $860 million.

The wealthy businessman is the younger brother of the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. He was born on January 29, 1971 to the family of Emmanuel Adama Mahama.

Ibrahim Mahama owns Engineers and Planners, a company focused on mining, construction and civil works, hiring heavy-duty equipment, and consulting services.

The famous businessman has invested in different areas of the Ghanaian economy, which helped him earn huge money to become one of the country’s wealthiest.

Ernesto Taricone

Ernesto, an investor in Ghana's business world, was born in Italy around 1948. He arrived in Ghana with his father and siblings in 1968.

He is the founder of the conglomerate Trasacco Group. The famous businessman is believed to have a net worth of $1.3 billion.

Sir Sam E. Jonah

Sir Sam E. Jonah’s considerable net worth of $1.2 billion. He was born on the Cape Coast in November 1949. At 25, he started working in Ashanti Goldfield's deep mines, located in central Ghana. He worked underground for the Ashanti mining company in exchange for an engineering scholarship at the U.K.'s Exeter University.

The billionaire businessman later graduated and went back to the Ashanti Mining company.

According to Forbes, Sam E. Jonah was named the Chief executive officer at Ashanti in 1986; he attained this position at the age of 36; barely 11 years of working underground for the Ashanti mining company.

Patricia Poku Diaby

She is considered the richest woman in Ghana.

The rich businesswoman started her business career from her family's business, trading and transportation before opening a company, Plot Enterprise Group, in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Plot Enterprise Ghana is a Ghanaian indigenous company that centres on cocoa processing. The company in Ghana was fully functional in 2010 and equipped with different machines and plants.

Plot enterprise company exports its products to the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Patricia Poku Diaby has made so much money from her plant importation to different countries worldwide.

The Kalmoni Family

Jalal Kalmoni, Salem Kalmoni, Nouhad Kalmoni, Salah Kweku Kalmoni jointly form one of the richest group/family in Ghana.

They are the successors of the Salem Kalmoni's fortunes. Salem Kalmoni is the late patriarch of the Kalmoni Family. He is a Lebanese immigrant that arrived in Ghana before the first world war.

After his death, his sons took over his company named Kalmoni and Sons.

The Kalmoni Family's source of wealth includes;