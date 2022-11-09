5 things you can do to survive Ghana’s high inflation

Month-on-month inflation between September and October 2022 was 2.7%.

Ghana is going through a torrid time with citizens having to deal with the high cost of living and massive depreciation of the cedi against the dollar and other currencies.

The high inflation amongst other hardships in the country left many people complaining. So Pulse.com.gh has come up with five things to do to help one survive the current economic crisis bedeviling Ghana.

Inflation is typically the result of an imbalance in supply or demand. What makes this period of inflation somewhat unique, however, is that the economy is experiencing pressure both locally and globally.

Shop around for the best prices

Resist the temptation to accept the first offer or price for any item/good or service that comes your way. Look around for better prices or better offers.

Keep track of your finances

Monitoring or tracking one's finances or expenditures is one sure way to cut ‘unnecessary’ expenses in other to save yourself some cash in these hard times. Not keeping track of what you spend your money on will make it impossible to cut down on unplanned expenses.

Pay off your debt

As much as possible try and pay off all debts. In these difficult economic times, defaulting on your debt repayments is very easy for one to do, but resist the temptation as it may affect your ability to secure a loan facility in the future.

Don’t neglect savings

Times are hard but never forget to put some money away for a rainy day. An emergency fund is key; Open a savings account and put some money there only for emergencies.

Don’t panic