Achimota Mall gears up for Christmas and seasonal extravaganza

“As a follow-up to the Black Friday fiesta, which saw our stores giving away handsome shopping deals and discounts, we have introduced a special package of exciting recreational activities for the delight of families, children and revelers,” Kobby Ampong, ARC’s Marketing Manager, told reporters today.

Indeed, as Christmas draws close, the mall’s physical ambience has been refashioned and caroused with enchanting seasonal décor, invoking a strong look, feel and sound of Christmas, and soothing non-stop DJ music streams through the walkways and appears to usher patrons in and out of the stores and the food vending areas of the round pavilion.

“Our shops have all restocked with new varieties to meet demands of the season and to enrich your shopping experience at the centre, we are happy to present an entirely new package of entertainment and recreation which will make your time at the centre this season exceptional and memorable,” said Ampong.

Recounting part of the entertainment package, he said there would be live big band music featuring ‘the Deeded Band’ which is billed to perform for revelers on Sunday, Dec 18, on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and on Friday Dec 30. DJ music, which is already on air will continue throughout the Christmas season until after the New Year.

Lovers of choral music would be treated to some indigenous seasonal compositions performed by the Michael Antonio Foundation on Saturday, Dec 17 and Friday Dec 23 and on Thursday Dec 15, the ARC special Toyland will open for all kids and close after the new year.

To the hundreds of children who usually throng the centre on such festive occasions, Ampong said, “Yes, Santa Claus and his entourage are due here (at the mall) ahead of Christmas, on Wednesday, December 21, and he has requested to stay at our centre throughout the Xmas holidays and would give out gifts until just after New Year”.

Capping up the facility’s readiness for the festive season, Centre Manager, Olivia Torpey said:

“The Christmas season has evolved into a period in which love is expressed in the spirit of giving and sharing - among friends, family, colleagues and associates. It is our business to facilitate this aspect of the festivities, not only by making quality goods and services available to our cherished customers and patrons, but also by providing an exciting and pleasurable milieu within which they may exercise their choices and preferences.”

Achimota Retail Centre is located at Dome, near the St John’s Grammar School on the Accra-Nsawam Highway. Easily the most popular open mall in Accra, ARC houses a wide range of Ghanaian and international brands with offerings in different retail categories including, fashion and clothing, electronics, grocery and a range of alluring delicatessen and eateries.

Over the past six years, the Centre has brought modern, convenient, one-stop shopping to the under-serviced south-eastern sector of Accra, including communities like Dome, Tantra Hill, Ofankor, Ashongman Estates, Kwabenya, West Legon and the Achimota township.