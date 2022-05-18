Adjenim Boateng Adjei: Former PPA CEO and brother-in-law charged by SP

Mr. Boateng Adjei has been charged with eight counts of using public office for profit and nine counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

His brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin, is facing a charge of using public office for profit.

According to a statement signed by Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, the two person would be arraign before the High Court in Accra on May 25, 2022.

Adjenim Boateng Adjei was busted in the “Contracts for Sale” investigative documentary produced by journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni in 2019.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Adjei formed a company, Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), with his brother-in-law after his appointment as the CEO of the PPA.

He was a majority shareholder of 60% while his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin, held the remaining 40% of the shares.

While Mr. Adjei was CEO of the PPA, Mr. Arhin was the CEO of Talent Discovery Limited.

The duo were found guilty after an investigation by CHRAJ. CHRAJ found Mr Adjei guilty of conflict of interest and other offences.

He was banned from holding public office for 10 years.