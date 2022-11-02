AfCFTA policy network honours Bawumia

Executives of the network also invited Dr Bawumia to an upcoming flagship programme of the network — the Africa Globalized Investment Summit in Seychelles in 2023.

The APN was established in 2019 as the lead and largest international non-governmental organisation (NGO) focused primarily as a think tank on AfCFTA implementation.

The delegation included the Board Chairman of the APN, Dr Joe Tackie; the Executive Director, Louis Afful; the Deputy Executive Director, Emmanuel K. Bensah; the Executive Director, APN Women of Africa Network, Audrey Biney; the Executive Counsel of Women of Africa and Leader, USA delegation, Joyce Williams.

The rest were the Special Advisor to APN Executive Director, Kwasi Okyere-Boateng; the Head of Administration, Hannah Hayford Affriyie; President/Co-Founder of African Professionals Network, Prof. Faisal Ellis; the Director of Strategic Partnerships, University of Cincinnati, Jenny Sutmoller; the Vice-Provost of International Affairs, Raj Mehta; Julia Lartey of Jex Travel and Tours Ltd, and member of APN, Gertrude Ankah Nyavi.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Bawumia said that the AfCTA has the potential to be a game changer in regards to transforming the economies of African countries.

He also commended the APN for their tireless work leading to the actualisation of the policy.

The Vice President also mentioned that the current government has chalked more achievements in the digital and technological sphere than any other government in the history of this country.

He mentioned mobile money interoperability, the GhanaPost digital address system digitalisation, digitisation in public service delivery, integration of national databases using the Ghana Card, and the use of drones to deliver health services as some of the achievements.

The Board Chair of the APN expressed gratitude to the Vice-President for his reception and continuous support to the AfCFTA.