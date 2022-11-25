RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

AirtelTigo introduces first eSIM service in Ghana

Evans Annang

Ghanaian network operator AirtelTigo has introduced the first Embedded SIM (eSIM) service in Ghana.

Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and AirtelTigo CEO Leo Skarlatos launching the service
Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and AirtelTigo CEO Leo Skarlatos launching the service

This means that users with eSIM compatible phones will no longer require physical SIM cards, allowing them to use different providers on the same phone.

Recommended articles

Throwing more light on this new release, Leo Skarlatos, Chief Executive Officer AirtelTigo, said, “With the introduction of eSIM, AirtelTigo continues to stay ahead of the curve where innovation is concerned by giving its customers the much-desired flexibility to use the most advanced devices available globally and stay abreast with current technological trends. We constantly strive to deliver on our promise, Making Life Simple for all our customers through innovative products and services.

The AirtelTigo eSIM upgrade is free for existing AirtelTigo customers. We encourage customers with eSIM enabled handsets to visit any AirtelTigo shop from Monday the 28th of November, to get themselves an eSIM and be a part of this industry first.”

Atul Narain Singh, Chief Marketing Officer AirtelTigo also added, “eSIM provides added flexibility to eSIM compatible devices by transforming them from single SIM to dual SIM devices. AirtelTigo eSIM will also make Life Simple for customers who are frequent international travelers and must manually switch between SIMs whenever they cross borders."

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.
Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. Pulse Ghana

"Smartphone users can dial *#06# to check whether their devices support eSIM or not; phones supporting eSIM will show a barcode with 'EID' at the beginning of the code on the screen. We are very confident that our existing and new customers will quickly move to our eSIM for what it delivers.”

Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communication and Digitalization applauded AirtelTigo for their commitment to digitalization and the launch of this latest eSIM technology in Ghana.

The eSIM technology has become a part of the digital revolution sweeping through the telecoms and smartphones space.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ken Ofori-Atta

Government to increase VAT by 2.5% in 2023 - Ken Ofori Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Full text: Finance minister delivers Ghana's 2023 budget statement at Parliament

Betika launches 2022 Ride Safe Campaign

Betika shares 1000 reflector jackets to launch its 2022 Ride Safe Campaign

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister

Government to freeze tax waivers for foreign companies in 2023 - Ofori-Atta