AirtelTigo introduces first eSIM service in Ghana

Throwing more light on this new release, Leo Skarlatos, Chief Executive Officer AirtelTigo, said, “With the introduction of eSIM, AirtelTigo continues to stay ahead of the curve where innovation is concerned by giving its customers the much-desired flexibility to use the most advanced devices available globally and stay abreast with current technological trends. We constantly strive to deliver on our promise, Making Life Simple for all our customers through innovative products and services.

The AirtelTigo eSIM upgrade is free for existing AirtelTigo customers. We encourage customers with eSIM enabled handsets to visit any AirtelTigo shop from Monday the 28th of November, to get themselves an eSIM and be a part of this industry first.”

Atul Narain Singh, Chief Marketing Officer AirtelTigo also added, “eSIM provides added flexibility to eSIM compatible devices by transforming them from single SIM to dual SIM devices. AirtelTigo eSIM will also make Life Simple for customers who are frequent international travelers and must manually switch between SIMs whenever they cross borders."

Pulse Ghana

"Smartphone users can dial *#06# to check whether their devices support eSIM or not; phones supporting eSIM will show a barcode with 'EID' at the beginning of the code on the screen. We are very confident that our existing and new customers will quickly move to our eSIM for what it delivers.”

Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communication and Digitalization applauded AirtelTigo for their commitment to digitalization and the launch of this latest eSIM technology in Ghana.