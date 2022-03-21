The Information Ministry in a statement noted that President Akufo- Addo after the weekend’s cabinet meeting at Peduase concluded that some ‘far-reaching’ measures would be taken by the government to arrest the cedi from fall, fuel price hikes, soaring inflation, and rescue the economy generally.
Akufo-Addo approves measures to ‘rescue’ economy - Oppong Nkrumah
President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken some decisions aimed at reviving Ghana’s ailing economy, this is according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
“Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will provide details of these measures later this week after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders.”
“In addition to the scheduled appraisal of the performance of government programmes, Cabinet also extensively discussed the impact of global economic difficulties on Ghana and the Ghanaian people,” the statement noted.
The statement also stated that the “government appreciates the efforts of all who contributed to a successful retreat and looks forward to the support of all Ghanaians in implementing the agreed measures.”
Mr. Oppong Nkrumah in an interview on Citi FM, Monday, March 21, further stated that the government is also reviewing all 16 flagship programs including the Free Senior High School, School Feeding Programme, etc.
“All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved. However, he wants it done within the constraints of item number 2 which is the fiscal framework we are working with. If based on the caps that we are working with we will have to rescope a particular flagship program, we will do it and see how much we can achieve,” the Information Minister said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh