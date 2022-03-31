Akufo-Addo commissions $9million Nissan Assembly Plant in Tema

The Nissan Assembly Plant located in Tema has the capacity to assemble about 5,000 brand new vehicles annually.

“Today marks yet another important milestone in our quest to make Ghana a new manufacturing hub for Africa, in particular, realise our vision of becoming a leading player in the automobile industry in Africa. I’m delighted that in the automobile sector, we have attracted investment from a number of global iconic brands,” President Akufo-Addo said at the event.

He further noted that Ghana imports about $1.5 billion worth of motor and transport vehicles annually.

The President added that it is on the back of this that the government is collaborating with automobile manufacturers like Nissan to establish assembling plants in the country to meet the needs and demands.

“...the elaboration of a comprehensive complement and supply development program by the Trade Ministry to support local production of component and parts for the automobile industry.”

President Akufo-Addo also said three other vehicle manufacturers, namely KIA, Hyundai and Renault will commence commercial production this year.

On his part, Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen said the facility will create the needed jobs for Ghanaians.

He added that the growth of the automobile industry will also attract foreign direct investment.

“We believe that this is just not going to bring investment in the auto industry into our country but will bring other investments,” he said.

The Nissan plant cost $9million. It will also produce Peugeot vehicles.

Managing Director of Nissan, Salem Kalmoni said the rule of law and the general democratic climate influenced the decision to establish a plant in Ghana.