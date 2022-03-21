Salaries of ministers, heads of state enterprises as well as heads of municipal and district assemblies will all be affected.
Akufo-Addo cuts salaries of appointees by up to 30%
On the back of the current economic hardship the country is going through, President Nana Akufo-Addo has decided to reduce the salaries of all his appointees by between 20% and 30%.
The latest decision was arrived at after the President was engaged in an emergency meeting with his cabinet ministers and members of the Economic Management Team (EMT) over the weekend.
According to a report by Asaaseradio.com further discussions on the President’s proposal are ongoing and would be made public by close of day today, March 21.
The move by the government is to ensure that some social interventions like School Feeding Programme, Free SHS are protected.
In a related development, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has also revealed that 16 flagship programs of the government including the Free Senior High School are up for review.
He opined that this is one of the many decisions taken at a 3-day crunch cabinet meeting, held at Peduase Lodge over the weekend.
The meeting was amongst others proffer solutions to the economic hardships in the country.
The Ghana Cedi has experienced a sharp depreciation trading at 7.8 to a dollar.
Fuel prices have also shot up affecting transport fares and the cost of general goods and services.
Analysts as well as the opposition NDC, have urged the government to review the Free SHS program and take expenditure cuts among others to save the country money.
“All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved. However, he wants it done within the constraints of item number 2 which is the fiscal framework we are working with. If based on the caps that we are working with we will have to rescope a particular flagship program, we will do it and see how much we can achieve,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said in an interview on Citi FM on Monday, March 21, 2022.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh