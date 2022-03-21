Akufo-Addo cuts salaries of appointees by up to 30%

The latest decision was arrived at after the President was engaged in an emergency meeting with his cabinet ministers and members of the Economic Management Team (EMT) over the weekend.

According to a report by Asaaseradio.com further discussions on the President’s proposal are ongoing and would be made public by close of day today, March 21.

The move by the government is to ensure that some social interventions like School Feeding Programme, Free SHS are protected.

In a related development, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has also revealed that 16 flagship programs of the government including the Free Senior High School are up for review.

He opined that this is one of the many decisions taken at a 3-day crunch cabinet meeting, held at Peduase Lodge over the weekend.

The meeting was amongst others proffer solutions to the economic hardships in the country.

The Ghana Cedi has experienced a sharp depreciation trading at 7.8 to a dollar.

Fuel prices have also shot up affecting transport fares and the cost of general goods and services.

Analysts as well as the opposition NDC, have urged the government to review the Free SHS program and take expenditure cuts among others to save the country money.