Akufo-Addo inspects GH¢9.2 million yam/cassava processing factory in Bimbilla

According to the Deputy Minister, Global Almas has land bank of more than 2,000 acres at Bimbilla, and additional land would be acquired as the operations expand with anticipated increase in demand for products.

He also noted that the factory produces 1,000 cartons of Yam Fufu Flour per day, under the brand name Almas Yam Fufu Flour, requiring the purchasing of 10,000 yams per day.

With respect to the cassava processing line, some 200 bags of cassava flour is produced per day, with the company engaging some 20 farming groups, who have committed themselves to produce for the factory.

The New Juaben South MP further stated that the total cost of the factory is pegged at GH¢9.2 million, with a 60% equity contribution from the promoter translating to about GH¢5.2 million.

The Ghana Exim Bank has also provided a credit facility amounting to GH¢1 million (10.8% of the total project cost) which was disbursed in February 2021.

Global Almas has, thus far, created more than 74 direct jobs including Management, Supervisors, Food scientists, Laboratory technicians, and Maintenance Technicians as well as women who are involved in the peeling, cleaning, bagging, stitching machine attendants, and sorting of the yam/cassava.

In addition, over 400 additional indirect jobs have been created for out-growers, transporters, harvesting team, packaging & handling, sales outlets, etc.

Already, the company has signed an agreement with Sinostone Ethanol Manufacturing Company located in Juapong to supply 1,000 tons of cassava chips every month.