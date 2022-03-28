Akufo-Addo is not cause of hardship in Ghana; it's just a sign of the end-time - Trader (Video)

According to the lady who sold polythene bags in the market, the hardship in the country is not the fault of the President, John Mahama or any politician for that matter.

She noted that the Bible says in the end time, there will be hardship and suffering, thus what is happening in Ghana and the world now is only a manifestation of the end-time.

Ghanaians are experiencing economic hardship and many have complained and blamed the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for mismanaging the economy.

Citizens and businesses are having to dealing with the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar and other major currencies. There are also high cost of fuel and cost of living which Ghanaians have to deal with.

But the some NPP folks say the complaints of hardship in the country is only borne out of people living beyond their means and that is not a result of government inefficiency.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, updated Ghanaians on some measures to tackle the rising cost of living in the country resulting from skyrocketing prices of petroleum products and general inflation, as well as other measures to shore up revenue and ameliorate the hardship of the populace.

Acknowledging the hardship facing the ordinary man, Mr Ofori-Atta attributed the economic difficulties to recent domestic and global events, pointing out that the difficulties had manifested in rising fuel prices; rising inflation and cost of living; exchange rate depreciation; rising interest rates; and revenue mobilisation challenges.

On the measures, he said, for example, that the Bank of Ghana had announced a number of complementary monetary measures to address the rising cost of goods and services on the market and the poor performance of the cedi against major currencies such as the Dollar, the Pound Sterling and the Euro had created anxiety among both traders and consumers alike.