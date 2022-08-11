AngloGold promise to invest $1bn in Ghana

President Akufo-Addo in a brief meeting with AngloGold and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources delegation expressed satisfaction with the operations of AngloGold Ashanti in Ghana, especially given that they are providing a service to the community through their activities at the Obuasi and Tarkwa mines.

He also expressed appreciation for the company’s pledge to support the sector minister, Samuel A Jinapor, to meet investors on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly slated for September this year.

Calderon on his part reiterated the commitment of their company to mine responsibly and sustainably at all levels.

Earlier, the visiting team also paid a similar call on the Deputy minister responsible for mines, George Mireku Duker, where they reaffirmed their strong financial commitment in Ghana saying, “the board and executives have the trust and confidence to now invest more than US$1 billion in the mining operations in Ghana.”

The deputy minister told the delegation that the government through the ministry is creating the enabling environment for mining companies to thrive and AngloGold Ashanti remains an integral part.

The deputy minister said that the government’s dealings with large scale mining firms will be anchored on transparency and accountability and will ensure there is a win-win situation for both parties.