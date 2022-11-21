ARC rolls out festival of hot discounts for Black Friday and seasonal fanfare

ARC, best known by patrons as Achimota Mall, announced barely two weeks ago, that Accra’s diehard soccer fans who are unable to make it to Qatar for the World Cup tournament should visit the mall for a real-life experience of proceedings at the Mondial games. The mall set off a dual countdown last week – one for Black Friday and the other for the big soccer kick-off on Sunday.

“Bringing the World Cup home to you here at the mall is just another giveaway from ARC. Beyond that, our stores have lined up varying packages of exciting discounts, bargains, deals and freebies for shoppers and visitors,” said Kobby Ampong, Marketing Manager when he unveiled this season’s Black Friday programme for the mall.

Centre Management is overly excited about the heavy build-up to this year’s Black Friday and says it looks forward to a busy and rewarding season of shopping and amusement for customers and all who visit the centre in the next couple of weeks.

“For ARC, beyond all the fanfare, the real essence of a sale is to enable our customers derive the benefit and satisfaction of good deals and bargains. That is why we have launched our festive shopping season early and we’re putting everything to ensure that the experience becomes rewarding and pleasurable for all our shoppers,” said Ampong.

“What makes this year’s Black Friday and the coming festive season so special is that we have a variety of deals and offers going for our shoppers. Our stores are heavily stocked for the season and they are all fired up for the big sale; we are determined to make this season’s Black Friday a far more memorable experience than ever before,” the Marketing Manager said.

Ampong said, during the coming weeks, the Centre will be ‘immersed’ in a fiesta of discounts and special shopping deals…..offered in the ambience of pleasurable and classy entertainment for young and adult patrons. Indeed, most stores at Achimota Mall seem so profoundly wrapped up in the Black Friday craze, as they prepare for big slashes in the prices of goods and services at the centre.

The Ghanaian clothing specialists, Gamel Clodin says it is slashing prices on its garments and accessories by a flat 10 per cent, while popular phone dealer, Telefonika, is offering discounts of up to 70 % on selected devices and accessories. AndySarp, dealer in high-quality home and office furniture has slapped a 10% cut on prices and is willing to deal with committed buyers, while the world-class perfumery, Scentopia has discounted the price of all items in its Achimota store by 20% and proceeded to announce a further 50% cut on selected products.

Pulse Ghana

ARA, Achimota mall’s children’s recreational haven has slashed prices of all children’s toys by 10% and is offering gifts to families, whereas Maydan, the Home deco specialists has announced discounts of up to 50% on all products. Starlite, the consumer electronics retailer, is offering hefty discounts ranging from between 20 and 60 per cent on selected items whereas Easy Prime and Bijou are cutting prices by up to 50% and 20% respectively.

LC Waikiki, the new kid on the ARC block, and a headliner in fashion across the world has apparently refused to be left out of the fun as it has served notice of a handsome 50% discount on selected clothing and accessories.

“So, here comes a rare festival of bargains – a fully loaded package shopping deals and quality recreation for families and individual revellers and I cannot think of a better time and place to be as far as good shopping and ‘chillaxing’ are concerned,” said Ampong.

Located at Dome, off the Accra-Nsawam highway Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall) serves a large cluster of communities in the Ga East Municipality. Over the past five years, the centre has brought modern, convenient and safe one-stop shopping to families residing in the south-eastern quarter of Accra, including the Kwabenya and Ashongman Estates, Tantra Hills, Ofankor, Dome and the Achimota township.