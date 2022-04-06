Baba Kamara: Business mogul partners Dangote to provide affordable fertilizer to Ghanaians

The company has several years of experience in the distribution industry and is expected to bring its expertise to bear in this new endeavour.

A letter appointing Translas Logistics Company as sole distributors of the urea–based fertilizer to parts of the West African Sub–region, said the products will be sold in accordance with international laws and regulations.

The agreement also allows Translas Logistics to transact business directly with the main Fertilizer Plant at Dangote Free Trade Zone, Ibeju–Lekki, Lagos.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, already has a chain of businesses across the world and is already in the Ghanaian market with his Dangote cement.

Translas will be the sole distributor of the fertiliser products in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire Togo and Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, America’s global media company, Forbes has released its annual richest people in the world list for 2022.

And Aliko Dangote failed to make the top 100 in the 2022 list. He placed 130th on the list with a net worth of $14 billion.

The next Africans to appear on the list after the Nigerian business mogul is South African Johan Ruppert and family. He placed 230th on the list with a net worth of $8.9 billion.

Another South African Nicky Oppenheimer comes third in Africa and 241st in the world with a net worth of $8.7 billion.

Egyptian construction and investment magnate come in at the 304th position with a net worth of $7.7 billion.

Dr. Mike Adenuga of Nigeria rounds up the top 5 of Africans on the list with a position of 324th and net worth of $7.3 billion.