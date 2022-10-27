RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Bawumia inaugurates MTN’s global connect network operation and service operating centres in Accra

Evans Effah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined the top brass of mobile telecommunication giants MTN to inaugurate the company’s new global connect network operation and service operating centres in Accra.

Bawumia opening MTN’s new global connect network operation and service operating centres in Accra.
Bawumia opening MTN's new global connect network operation and service operating centres in Accra.

Bawumia, MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita, MTN Global Connect CEO Frédéric Schepens and MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh, formally outdoored the centre to the public in a ceremony held Wednesday, October 26th 2022.

MTN GlobalConnect is a digital wholesale and infrastructure services company and an operating company in the MTN Group aimed at building the much-needed infrastructure stitching African countries together and connecting them to the rest of the world.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Vice President spoke about how over the last few years, Ghana has been undergoing a massive digital transformation that has positioned the country as a prime destination for insourcing and outsourcing by multinational technology companies.

Dr Bawumia also said the choice of Ghana by MTN for its global network and service operating centres is further testament to the strides the country has made in digitalisation, making Ghana emerge as a destination of choice for global technology giants.

Since taking power in 2007, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has pushed a steady digitalisation agenda, led by the efforts of Dr Bawumia.

The results have seen Ghana become a leading digital light on the continent, winning numerous awards and receiving plaudits from other African countries.

At the recent Mobile World Congress Africa 2022 held in Kigali, Rwanda, Ghana was adjudged as the only African country to achieve 100% financial inclusion, mainly due to the mobile interoperability platform.

The MTN Group also recognised Ghana’s digital push with the establishment of its centres in the country to push its agenda of expanding digital connectivity in Africa.

MTN are on a mission to connect the unconnected, utilising its portfolio of fixed connectivity and wholesale mobility services. The end-to-end fixed connectivity services range from subsea cables, cable landing stations, data centres to inter-country and cross-country fibre networks.

All these, according to Dr Bawumia, represent a tangible sign of the country’s digital transformation, justifying the government’s vision to benchmark Ghana against the best in the world.

