Bawumia inaugurates MTN’s global connect network operation and service operating centres in Accra

MTN GlobalConnect is a digital wholesale and infrastructure services company and an operating company in the MTN Group aimed at building the much-needed infrastructure stitching African countries together and connecting them to the rest of the world.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Vice President spoke about how over the last few years, Ghana has been undergoing a massive digital transformation that has positioned the country as a prime destination for insourcing and outsourcing by multinational technology companies.

Dr Bawumia also said the choice of Ghana by MTN for its global network and service operating centres is further testament to the strides the country has made in digitalisation, making Ghana emerge as a destination of choice for global technology giants.

Since taking power in 2007, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has pushed a steady digitalisation agenda, led by the efforts of Dr Bawumia.

The results have seen Ghana become a leading digital light on the continent, winning numerous awards and receiving plaudits from other African countries.

At the recent Mobile World Congress Africa 2022 held in Kigali, Rwanda, Ghana was adjudged as the only African country to achieve 100% financial inclusion, mainly due to the mobile interoperability platform.

The MTN Group also recognised Ghana’s digital push with the establishment of its centres in the country to push its agenda of expanding digital connectivity in Africa.

MTN are on a mission to connect the unconnected, utilising its portfolio of fixed connectivity and wholesale mobility services. The end-to-end fixed connectivity services range from subsea cables, cable landing stations, data centres to inter-country and cross-country fibre networks.