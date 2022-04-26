Bitnob launches its APIs and bitcoin infrastructure to enable businesses to scale

This latest solution is designed for 2 unique sets of businesses made up of Developers and Merchants.

According to the CEO, Bernard Parah, “we want to enable developers to build global products on top of Bitcoin, Lightning, and Stablecoins leveraging our infrastructure. With this, we can further deepen the adoption of Bitcoin globally and empower more frictionless participation in the global economy by reducing the go-to-market time and cost required for developers to build bitcoin solutions.”

Pulse Ghana

With the Bitnob APIs, developers can build solutions that allow them to offer services such as sending and receiving Bitcoin on-chain or via lightning, virtual cards, digital wallets, secure storage for bitcoin and stablecoins, including offering bitcoin-backed loans to customers.

Developers can get started with building using Bitnob APIs here.

Furthermore, an individual, SME, corporate, or NGO can within minutes be set up to start accepting donations and payments for their products or services from anywhere in the world using Bitcoin and lightning with instant settlement, thus expanding customer acquisition efforts and increasing revenue.

“With Bitnob For Business, we are offering businesses an alternative to the traditional ways of accepting payment that is cheaper, faster, more secure, and global,” says Lilian Onuegbulem, the Product Manager for Bitnob For Business.

Merchants can generate payment links and share them with their customers and those with a website can integrate the Pay-with-Bitnob feature to enable instant payment for their products or services using Bitcoin. In addition, Bitnob For Business plugins can go live within minutes on platforms such as WooCommerce, WordPress, WHMCS, etc.

Bitnob is known to break barriers and build simple easy-to-use solutions that make life easier for users. With Bitnob For Business, Developers and Merchants are positioned to do more in this digital economy.