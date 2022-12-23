BoG increases mobile money transaction limit

According to the BoG, “the aggregate monthly transaction limits will, however, remain unchanged.”

The initial minimum for Know Your Customer (KYC) Account has been reviewed to GHS2,000 from GHS1,000 while Medium KYC has been increased to GHS10,000 from GHS5,000.

Also, the Enhanced KYC Account has been reviewed to GHS15,000 from GHS10,000.

Read the full details below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, in other news, President Akufo-Addo has asked manufacturers, traders, and transport operators in Ghana to reduce their prices as the Cedi stabilizes.