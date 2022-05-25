BoG testing online version of eCedi with Vodafone Cash customers

The BoG has however, restricted the test of its online version of the eCedi to Accra and Tarkwa (in the Western Region) only.

“Those platforms will be open to every licensed entity to integrate soon – and a version will be available in a sandbox for tech startups to test in the future,” Techgh24.com reported.

Meanwhile, the offline version of the eCedi is currently being piloted at Sefwi Asafo in the Western North Region, and the Central Bank said it is encouraged by the way selected persons use the eCedi for daily purchases such as food, grocery and drinks in that town.

Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Ernest Addison says feedback from the piloting has been positive and that gives them the indication that the country is ready for a full nationwide rollout of the eCedi soon.