BoG wins Global Fintech Policy of the Year Award 2022

The platform also enhances the Bank’s capabilities for evidence-based policy interventions in the dynamic digital financial service ecosystem.

Commenting on the award, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, said, “On behalf of the Board, Management, and staff of the Bank of Ghana, I accept the FinTech and RegTech Global Awards for the FinTech Policy of the Year Award 2022 category, with honour and pride.

“The purpose of innovation is not to follow trends; but to create solutions that are unique, tailored, and adaptable to one’s ecosystem.

“I wish to express the Bank’s gratitude to Central Banking for the recognition of this innovative policy tool, which was borne out of our quest to promote inclusive innovation in a safe and secure environment.

“Particularly, I also want to applaud the efforts of the Bank’s FinTech and Innovation Office for the development of this tool in-house. I believe this award will spur us to develop additional innovative ways to further enhance regulation and supervision of Ghana’s thriving digital financial service ecosystem”.