BreakTheBias: The story of Alberta Amissah Asiedu; the medical doctor who makes cosmetics

The story of Dr. Alberta Amissah Asiedu is one worthy of celebrating as the world honours women and calls for gender equality.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, Dr. Alberta Amissah Asiedu revealed that she had her secondary education at Holy Child Senior High School before proceeding to medical school at the Zhejiang University in China.

After her training as a doctor, she worked in China as a teacher for a few years – she then later returned to Ghana to practice as a medical doctor.

Dr. Amissah Asiedu is not only a natural soap or cosmetics maker but also an entrepreneur. And the story of how she ventured into soap-making is an interesting one.

According to her, while surfing through social media one day, she came across a page that was advertising a training programme on how to make soaps for bathing online.

“It cost only GH 50, so I signed onto the programme and attended the lessons,” she told Pulse.com.gh.

“After the training, I tried my hands on what I had learned and successfully made some bar-soaps.”

She introduced some of the soaps to some friends and family. “The feedback was great,” she noted.

Then came the birth of Dr. Amissah Asiedu’s new company, Nurture Skin.

Nurture skin is a collection of natural, handmade skin-care and hair care products that have many benefits, including giving the skin a flawless and beautiful glowing look.

Following the positive feedback and recommendations received from customers, she expanded from making bathing soaps to adding new varieties to her line of products like body creams, scrubs, oils and other skincare products that give individuals healthy and glowing skin.

She has since enrolled in a Diploma course on cosmetics-making at Formula Botanica, an organic cosmetic formulation school in the UK.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nurture Skin told Pulse.com.gh that her dream and vision is to expand and open more shops across the country, as well as export her products and also open a clinic/school to train more young people.

“I am also studying to become an Aesthetic Physician. The plan is to open an aesthetic clinic that will handle various skin concerns; not just limited to treating acne, eczema etc., but also using modern technologies to enhance beauty and defy ageing. We will be doing lasers, vampire facials, hair transplants and so many more,” she indicated.