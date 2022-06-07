According to a news report by Joy Business, passengers travelling on this route through British Airways can only do so on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
British Airways cuts Accra-London-Accra flights to 5 days a week
Passengers who want to do the Accra-London-Accra route via British Airways only have five days in the week to do so.
The latest development means passengers who want to travel the Accra-London-Accra route on Mondays and Thursdays have to find alternative flights via other airlines.
This also means that passengers will have to deal with the challenge of transit visas before getting to their final destination.
Also, those travelling via Dutch airline, KLM, will need transit visas.
In a related development, the Dutch Embassy in Ghana is said to be considering a quota system for the number of visas issued by its officials.
When implemented, it might make it difficult for travellers going to London on KLM through Schipol to get to their destination on time.
The situation is not only limited to KLM but also Brussels Airlines and Air France which are also demanding transit visas.
These strict developments are all to enforce the Brexit rule.
However, travellers seeking to explore the transit route to London can fly on Kenyan Airways or Ethiopian Airlines.
Meanwhile, travellers would have to pay not less than $2500 for the economy class ticket in the month of June 2022 for the Accra-London-Accra route.
