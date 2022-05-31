Cedi fell by 15.8% in first quarter of 2022 - BoG Governor

He further opined that the developments in global capital markets, combined with internal challenges that resulted in the rating downgrade of Ghana’s economy, also played out to exacerbate price and exchange rate pressures in the domestic economy.

Dr. Addison made these assertions while speaking at the 6th CEO Summit in Accra on Monday, May 30, 2022.

“The FX pressures, coupled with tight forex liquidity due to absence from the international capital markets, contributed to the significant currency depreciation”.

Cumulatively, he said the Ghana cedi depreciated by 15.8 per cent against the US dollar in the year to 18th May 2022, compared with an appreciation of 0.5 per cent in the same period of 2021.

“To ease off increased volatility in the foreign exchange (FX) market, the Bank extended the forward auctions to include the Bulk Oil Distributing Companies”.

“This formed part of the measures taken by the Bank to address the FX liquidity constraints within the local petroleum sector and aid price discovery, especially for the general pricing window within the downstream sector”, he noted.

Also, Dr Addison said recent price developments indicate elevated pressures from both domestic and external sources.