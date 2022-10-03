RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Cedi lost 40% value to US dollar from January to September - Bloomberg report

Evans Effah

Ghana’s currency, the cedi has lost 40.05% of its value to the US dollar from January to September this year, a Bloomberg report has stated.

Cedi against dollar
Cedi against dollar

The data from Bloomberg means the cedi is the second worst performing currency in the world.

Read Also

The cedi is ranked as the worst among 30 top-performing currencies on the African continent.

The research revealed that in July, August and September the cedi lost almost 21% in value to the US dollar, pounds sterling and Euro.

Ghana's economy is currently faced with high debts and low investor confidence, making it difficult and impossible for the country to access the international capital market for borrowing.

Thus, Ghana is seeking some $3 billion from the International Money Fund (IMF) to support its economic programmes.

According to the government, the IMF support will help the country recover from challenges caused by external factors such as the covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The cedi is ranked as the worst among 30 top-performing currencies on the African continent
The cedi is ranked as the worst among 30 top-performing currencies on the African continent Pulse Ghana

Below is the Bank of Ghana's interventions to stabilise the cedi:

1. Once disbursed, the recently approved USD750,000,000 Afriexim loan facility by Parliament is expected to boost Ghana’s forex position.

2. The Cocoa Loan is expected in the last quarter of the year. This facility will also help provide more foreign currency to help address the cedi depreciation.

3. Gold Purchase Programme to increase foreign exchange reserves.

4. Special Foreign Exchange Auction for the Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) to help with the importation of petroleum products.

5. Bank of Ghana is entering into a cooperation agreement with the mining companies to provide BOG with the opportunity to buy gold as when it becomes available.

6. The Bank of Ghana is supporting the banking sector with foreign currency liquidity to help meet the demand for external payments.

7. The IMF programme once finalised, will also go a long way to help restore confidence in the economy and drive portfolio flows. These measures will go a long way to increase the foreign exchange reserve position of the Central Bank.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mobile money booth

Bank of Ghana sends strong warning to Qwikloan defaulters

Sam Jonah

Ghana government shamefully sold all its shares in AngloGold Ashanti – Sam Jonah

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta speaks: We need collaboration of Ghanaians for economic miracle

Ghana ports

Importers, exporters bemoan new exchange rates for port duties