Cedi lost 40% value to US dollar from January to September - Bloomberg report

The cedi is ranked as the worst among 30 top-performing currencies on the African continent.

The research revealed that in July, August and September the cedi lost almost 21% in value to the US dollar, pounds sterling and Euro.

Ghana's economy is currently faced with high debts and low investor confidence, making it difficult and impossible for the country to access the international capital market for borrowing.

Thus, Ghana is seeking some $3 billion from the International Money Fund (IMF) to support its economic programmes.

According to the government, the IMF support will help the country recover from challenges caused by external factors such as the covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Pulse Ghana

Below is the Bank of Ghana's interventions to stabilise the cedi:

1. Once disbursed, the recently approved USD750,000,000 Afriexim loan facility by Parliament is expected to boost Ghana’s forex position.

2. The Cocoa Loan is expected in the last quarter of the year. This facility will also help provide more foreign currency to help address the cedi depreciation.

3. Gold Purchase Programme to increase foreign exchange reserves.

4. Special Foreign Exchange Auction for the Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) to help with the importation of petroleum products.

5. Bank of Ghana is entering into a cooperation agreement with the mining companies to provide BOG with the opportunity to buy gold as when it becomes available.

6. The Bank of Ghana is supporting the banking sector with foreign currency liquidity to help meet the demand for external payments.