Chartered Institute of Bankers to redesign academic curricular

Speaking at the 2022 Annual Governor and Bankers Dinner, the President of the Institute, Benjamin Amenumey said this will ensure the Institute becomes the premium learning partner to churn out trusted professionals for the banking industry.

“Redesigning of the CIB Curriculum to create more opportunities for skillsets development as the premium learning partner to churn out trusted professionals for the banking industry. To this end, we will continue to put a premium on setting up more Banking Academies in collaboration with other banks, offer the Associate Chartered Banker programme and other banking certification programmes,” he said.

He added that another key focus will be the implementation of technology-based learning and delivery. “The implementation of ERP (learning management system, data and enterprise resources management system) is another key focus area for us. We’ll seek to mobilize resources for the acquisition of the necessary capabilities and technologies to enable us to achieve the objectives of effective learning and delivery,” he said.

He promised that the institute will continue to uphold and enforce its code of ethics and professionalism. “As a new Council, we pledge to hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and In line with our mandate, the Institute we will continue to develop future-fit and ethical professionals. We will continue to set standards and ensure the observance of ethical standards and professional conduct among members. We will enforce the Ghana Banking Code of Ethics and Business Conduct which was launched in 2021 in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Association of Banks,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana, Robert Dzato, speaking at the 2022 Governor’s Day event (the Institute’s Annual Bankers Dinner), underscored the importance of the event.“The Governor’s day is an extremely important event in the calendar of Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana. It offers us all industry players, the opportunity to interact with the Governor. It is an opportunity to listen to the Governor’s reflections in 2022 and expectations on monetary policy for the coming years,” he said.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, gave his own advice to the assembled executives of banks, urging them to keep professionalism as a guiding principle. “The ultimate goal of our market conduct supervision is to help promote and sustain public trust and confidence in the financial sector and to deepen financial inclusion, we therefore encourage all of you to pay more attention particularly in area of customer service, ethical behaviours and general professionalism,” he said.

“One cannont talk about development in the banking sector without talking about Ghana’s study progress towards financial digitization. Indeed, digital services have ushered in an era of access to a variety of financial products and services and thereby enhancing financial inclusion and all of these, the banks roles cannot be overemphasized and to enforce these, the bank connects processes towards the issuance of the central banks digital currency which is the E-cedi in 2021,” he added.

2022 Governor’s Day & Dinner

The 2022 Annual Governor’s Day Dinner is the last event held by the institute to climax the year’s bankers’ week celebration held under the theme ‘Future of Banking in Ghana: Ethics, Professionalism, and ESG Imperatives’.

The celebration began with a month-long celebration of activities ranging from health walk, the 26th banking conference, induction orientation, and the 13th induction and graduation

It was a night of music and dance that included interactive elements, surprise performances, and plenty of opportunities to reflect on the participants' long years of work and show appreciation for their efforts and contributions to the banking community.

Six individuals including: Managing Director of National Investment Bank, Mr. Samuel Sarpong, Co-founding for Crescendo Consult Ltd, Mrs. Doris Ahiati; Chartered Banker and professional teacher, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Odonkor; Head of Business Process Optimization at GCB Bank PLC., Dr Stephen Hammond; Chartered Banker and Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB), Ghana, Dr. Mrs. Shirley-Ann Awuletey-Williams; Chief Executive Officer of Din-Nani Educational Support Foundation, Mr. Osman Abudulai were conferred a 2022 Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FCIB) honors for their outstanding performance in throughout the year.

In the course of the evening, dignitaries from the 16 regions of the nation's banks, including their CEOs and managing directors, were presented.