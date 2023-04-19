EOCO publish list and VIN of 95 stolen luxury vehicles from US in Ghana [See]

The statement instructed that persons in possession of these blacklisted vehicles should report to EOCO’s office with all the necessary documentation.

After May 31, 2023, EOCO said it would take steps to confiscate the vehicles in accordance with the law if the persons in possession of the vehicles failed to respond to the directive.

EOCO opined in its statement that the vehicles were frozen by the Executive Director of EOCO, Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and confirmed by the High Court in pursuant to section 33 of the EOCO Act, 2010 (Act 804).

Already, EOCO has identified the vehicles and the addresses of those in possession of the vehicles.

The luxury vehicles include BMW X7 and X5, Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes Benz S-class, Mercedes Benz GLE, Mercedes Benz G, Audi SS, Range Rover LNDR, Jonder Odyssey, Benz 5350, Honda Accord, Lexus RX, Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and Acura RDX.

Background

In February EOCO secured a court order authorising the seizure of vehicles suspected of being stolen and smuggled into Ghana.

The court order was also to restrain anyone from disposing of the vehicles.

Below is list of the wanted vehicles with their modules and VIN

