Clear your goods within 7 days — Ghana Revenue Authority tells importers

Section 52 of the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891) of the GRA states that "Where goods imported by a conveyance or inland waterway or railroad are not entered within seven days after being unloaded or within a further period as the proper officer may in special circumstances allow, the proper officer may deposit the goods in a State warehouse or may direct the importer or the agent to deposit the goods immediately in a specified State warehouse."

The GRA in a statement signed by the Communications and Public Affairs Department said "where the goods are not cleared within the stipulated seven days, they are deemed to be deposited in the State Warehouse for a period of not more than fourteen (14) days. The goods attract warehouse rent, and after twenty-one (21) days, they are put on the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL) and are due for forfeiture."

It said importers who do not clear their goods from the ports after this period need to apply to the Commissioner-General online via the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) for approval for an extension of time to clear. If approved, the GRA said the importer is given seven (7) days to clear the goods from the port.

The statement added that the process of forfeiture starts immediately after the goods go on the UCL or after the expiry of any extension period.