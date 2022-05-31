Cooperation opportunities for the Ghanaian business sector with KliK Foundation

Ghana and Switzerland are among the first to pursue voluntary collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Yesterday and today, the Government of Ghana, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) presented the progress of the joint commitment and launched the activities of the Swiss Foundation for Climate Protection and Carbon Offset KliK, which intends to invest financially in the development of climate protection programmes in Ghana in the upcoming years.

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, H.E. Philipp Stalder, highlighted in his welcome statement the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and mentioned the political will of both governments at the highest levels contributing to the existing framework agreement.

Programmes in areas such as solar photovoltaics, biogas, waste management or electromobility are sought. Interested organisations and individuals are invited to submit programme ideas via a website of the KliK Foundation, which will be presented at a conference that brings together various Ghanaian stakeholders from business and politics.

Mandated by Swiss law, the private KliK Foundation fulfils the carbon offset obligations of fuel importers in Switzerland. It supports and finances the development and documentation of climate protection programmes deploying new climate-friendly technologies and innovations and acquires the resulting emission reductions.