Credence Micro-Credit CEO wins international award

The award was presented to her last Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in London during the Annual Summit and International Honours Event of the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre (LWB), which has its headquarters in Canada.

This year’s summit which was held in London was on the theme; Business Beyond Borders - Trade Without Barriers. It attracted various participants and leaders in various fields around the globe to discuss ways to improve local and global trade and business beyond COVID-19 and other barriers that inhibit development.

During the honors, Miss Quarshie was honored for her leadership in the area of entrepreneurship, particularly her ability to combine creativity, transformational leadership, and top-notch customer service to bring exceptional financial solutions to businesses and individual clients of Credence Micro-Credit.

Even as Ghana continues to restructure the financial sector, Adeline has managed to reposition the Credence brand by building a strong team that is uniquely positioned in a highly competitive sector.

Under her leadership, Credence Micro-Credit continues to be the leading brand serving its customers with Integrity, Innovation, and Balance aimed at promoting financial inclusion in Africa and the global arena.

From a humble beginning of obtaining a Higher National Diploma in Marketing from the Accra Technical University, Ms. Adeline Quarshie added value to herself by obtaining BSc. Marketing degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and holds international Executive Business Education Certifications from YALE School of Management, MIT, Temple University, and Howard University, all in the United States of America.

As a graduate with an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), She commands excellence and changes the narrative in business wherever she serves.

Her consistency in improving lives and giving opportunities to the many clients of Credence Micro-Credit which is contributing to the growth of Ghana’s Financial Industry has earned Adeline several global awards including Youth Excellence Awards (YEA); finance category and a Fellow Award Winner of the Top Business Woman Executive Category of the SHE Global Awards.

She has gained many other recognitions for excellence in corporate leadership, and business successes and impacted lives through her numerous social interventions. She is the Co-founder and President of Women In-ICT, Finance, Industrialization & Technology Foundation (WIFI & TECH FOUNDATION), and a member of the Billion Believers Network.

With years of experience in Banking in Ghana and beyond, Adeline is a passionate advocate for innovation and technology to advance development. He also believes in leveraging the talent and youthfulness of her team which is evidenced by employee age and diversity at Credence Micro-Credit.

Her cherished philosophy is that “No tree, however great, ever starts growing like a tree; all trees start to grow from seed. Therefore, despise not your little beginnings.”