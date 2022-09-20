Customer demanding $2.5 million from Vivo Energy for damage to his vehicle

In his lawsuit, he wants his car, a 2017 Ford Explorer, replaced with a similar vehicle of the same specifications as well as GH¢600 per day since August 28, when the incident happened because of the loss of his vehicle.

Edmund Barwuah further stated that Vivo Energy is responsible to ensure that fuel products sold at its filling stations (Shell) meet the required standards.

He also feels that this duty of care was breached “for selfish and unholy financial gain.”

Edmund Barwuah said the fuel station continued selling contaminated products to unsuspecting customers despite being directly informed of the unwholesome nature of its product.

He argued further that this amounted to reckless disregard for lives and property “in favour of selfish financial gain and unjust enrichment.”

The regulator, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has already shut down the Shell filling station where the incident happened for investigations to commence.

See excerpts of the lawsuit below;

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Vivo Energy also apologised for the incident that led to a number of customers’ cars having engine problems.