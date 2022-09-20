RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Customer demanding $2.5 million from Vivo Energy for damage to his vehicle

Evans Effah

Vivo Energy Ghana Limited has been sued by a customer for negligence after one of its outlets, Shell Fuel Station near Adomi Bridge at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region sold contaminated petrol to its customers.

The lawsuit from one Edmund Barwuah is demanding $2.5 million from Vivo Energy for damage to his vehicle after he purchased petrol laced with water at a Shell Station. He also opined that the damage to his car caused him a business opportunity.

In his lawsuit, he wants his car, a 2017 Ford Explorer, replaced with a similar vehicle of the same specifications as well as GH¢600 per day since August 28, when the incident happened because of the loss of his vehicle.

Edmund Barwuah further stated that Vivo Energy is responsible to ensure that fuel products sold at its filling stations (Shell) meet the required standards.

He also feels that this duty of care was breached “for selfish and unholy financial gain.”

Edmund Barwuah said the fuel station continued selling contaminated products to unsuspecting customers despite being directly informed of the unwholesome nature of its product.

He argued further that this amounted to reckless disregard for lives and property “in favour of selfish financial gain and unjust enrichment.”

The regulator, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has already shut down the Shell filling station where the incident happened for investigations to commence.

See excerpts of the lawsuit below;

Meanwhile, Vivo Energy also apologised for the incident that led to a number of customers’ cars having engine problems.

It explained that water got into the underground super tank of the station after heavy rain in the area.

