Don't implement law banning importation of some used vehicles - Trade Ministry directs GSA

Even before the implementation date is due, the ministry in charge of trade and industry has stepped in to block the move that some analysts say will be inimical to the government’s revenue generation efforts.

According to the Customs (Amendment) Act 2020, Section 61 of Act 891 amended, all used vehicles imported into the country must be accompanied by a certificate of conformance.

The announcement of the implementation of the law did not sit well with both the Minority and Majority in Parliament, the very MPs that passed the law.

Ranking Member for Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, speaking against the implementation of the law, said the timing is inappropriate, calling for stakeholder engagement first.