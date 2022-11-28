RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Don't implement law banning importation of some used vehicles - Trade Ministry directs GSA

Andreas Kamasah

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has ordered the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) not to implement of the law which requires that imported used vehicles are only allowed into the country if they are accompanied by a conformance certificate.

John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten
The GSA had announced that the implementation of the would begin next year, a decision that triggered mixed reactions, with many people kicking against it.

Even before the implementation date is due, the ministry in charge of trade and industry has stepped in to block the move that some analysts say will be inimical to the government’s revenue generation efforts.

According to the Customs (Amendment) Act 2020, Section 61 of Act 891 amended, all used vehicles imported into the country must be accompanied by a certificate of conformance.

The announcement of the implementation of the law did not sit well with both the Minority and Majority in Parliament, the very MPs that passed the law.

Ranking Member for Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, speaking against the implementation of the law, said the timing is inappropriate, calling for stakeholder engagement first.

His colleague, Ranking Member for the Committee on Roads and Transport, Governs Kwame Agbodza is reported to have said that the country is not ready for the implementation of the law.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
