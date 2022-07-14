Dr Bawumia: Chairman of EMT outlines the real reasons why Ghana has gone to IMF

Speaking at the launch of two new high-level information technology programmes at Accra Business School on Thursday, July 14, 2022, Dr. Bawumia said the Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war have impacted Ghana’s economy badly.

He also noted that the banking sector clean up and the excess energy capacity payments all had a negative impact on our economy.

Dr. Bawumia referred to these four as the “quadruple whammy” that has forced the country to resort to the IMF for assistance.

“The Ministry of Finance estimates that the interest payment on this borrowing for the three items amounts to GHC8.5 billion annually. This is some 23% of Ghana’s annual interest payments of GHC 37 billion.”

He added: “It should be noted that without the GHC54.0 billion debt for the three exceptional items (COVID-19, Financial Sector and Energy), Ghana’s debt to GDP would be within the sustainability threshold of some 68% instead of the 76.6% at the end of 2021.”

“If you take out the fiscal impact of this quadruple whammy, Ghana will not be going to the IMF for support because our fiscal, debt and balance of payments outlook would be sustainable.

“Of the four factors, two (COVID-19 and the Russia Ukraine war) were external and the other two (the banking sector clean up and the excess capacity payments) were the result of policies of the previous government.”

The Vice President however, expressed optimisim that Ghana will come out stronger from the IMF programme, more than the previous 17 programmes other governments of Ghana went in for.