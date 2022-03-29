RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

E-Levy has been reduced to 1.5% - Ken Ofori-Atta

Evans Effah

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, announced a reduced E-Levy rate from the initial 1.75% to 1.5% on the floor of Parliament.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori- Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori- Atta

According to the Minister, government decided to reduce the E-Levy to 1.5% after various stakeholder engagements.

Moving for the E-Levy Bill to be read for the second time in Parliament on Tuesday (29 March), Ofori-Atta said: “…the government has also decided to reduce the rate of the levy from 1.75% of the transfer to 1.5% of the transfer.”

He said the object of this bill [E-Levy] is to broaden the tax of the country and impose a levy on electronic transfers to enhance the government’s drive for revenue mobilisation.

The revenue from the E-Levy is expected to raise about GHC6.93 billion in 2022.

…a key mechanism that the government will use to ensure that more Ghanaians and the public contribute their first share towards the development of the country,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

He added that the proceeds from the E-Levy shall be used to “address the seemingly intractable and hydra-head of challenges of high youth unemployment, inadequate and poor fiscal and digital infrastructure including roads, rising public debt and a diminishing entrepreneurship culture while maintaining and sustaining the flagships programme.”

Meanwhile, Parliament approved the controversial E-Levy after the Minority Caucus staged a walkout.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, also stressed his side’s objection to the bill and accused the government of sneaking it in.

When the business statement was presented last week, it [e-levy] was not part of the business approved for the house”, he observed.

We have warned time and again and cautioned that we do not want to be taken by surprise on a major economic policy of the government. Parliament cannot be that when a side is convenient with its number, then business can go on. It cannot be. We will not accept that culture. So, when they [Majority] did not have the numbers, they weren’t ready. Now that they have the numbers, then you say we should do business,” Mr Iddrisu protested.

After a 30-minute break to deliberate on the matter with the Speaker, the Minority decided to walk out.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

