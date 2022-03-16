The company noted that the exercise is part of efforts to solidify its finances which is on a significant decline.
ECG embarks on nationwide power disconnection of debtors
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has announced a nationwide exercise to disconnect all customers, who are indebted to the company.
In an interview with Joy FM, leader of the ECG Disconnection Taskforce, Stephens Larbi Siaw, indicated that his outfit will not spare any customer that is currently indebted to the ECG.
Confirming the disconnection of electricity supply to the Accra Sports Stadium, parts of the Kotoka International Airport and the La Palm Beach Hotel on Tuesday, Mr. Larbi Siaw said, the ECG is on a move to recoup monies owed the company.
“So as you already know, we’ve been tasked. We’ve been around to make sure that the indebtedness of the ECG is brought down. So as we’ve been tasked to go ahead, we’re doing just that. By either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders”, he stated.
Mr. Larbi-Siaw disclosed that, the Accra Sport Stadium owes the ECG, the tune of five hundred and eight thousand, eighty seven Ghana cedis and thirty-seven pesewas, which has was accrued over a three month period.
In the instance of the La Palm Beach Hotel, he revealed that the Hotel owes the ECG an amount of one hundred and ninety-two thousand, seventy- three Ghana Cedis and sixty-two pesewas, as of January, 2022.
Mr. Larbi Siaw, also confirmed that, his task force disconnected parts of the Kotoka International Airport and the Ghana Airports Company, on Monday, over their indebtedness to the tune of forty-eight million, nine hundred and eighty-five thousand, five-hundred and five point five Ghana cedis.
