ECG embarks on nationwide power disconnection of debtors

In an interview with Joy FM, leader of the ECG Disconnection Taskforce, Stephens Larbi Siaw, indicated that his outfit will not spare any customer that is currently indebted to the ECG.

Confirming the disconnection of electricity supply to the Accra Sports Stadium, parts of the Kotoka International Airport and the La Palm Beach Hotel on Tuesday, Mr. Larbi Siaw said, the ECG is on a move to recoup monies owed the company.

“So as you already know, we’ve been tasked. We’ve been around to make sure that the indebtedness of the ECG is brought down. So as we’ve been tasked to go ahead, we’re doing just that. By either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders”, he stated.

Mr. Larbi-Siaw disclosed that, the Accra Sport Stadium owes the ECG, the tune of five hundred and eight thousand, eighty seven Ghana cedis and thirty-seven pesewas, which has was accrued over a three month period.

In the instance of the La Palm Beach Hotel, he revealed that the Hotel owes the ECG an amount of one hundred and ninety-two thousand, seventy- three Ghana Cedis and sixty-two pesewas, as of January, 2022.