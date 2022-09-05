ECL goes live with ECLR8

The name "ECLR8" was created by combining the words "excel" and "accelerate," which captures the passions of team ECL.

For a company that is not new to social impact, this platform is intended to be an extension of previous initiatives where ECL has collaborated with various stakeholders to share its enthusiasm for technology. As the team puts it, “the launch of ECLR8 is just natural continuation of all the things that we have been passionately pushing over the years.”

The ability to participate in the technological future is already a reality thanks to initiatives like internship programs that provide participants access to hands-on training through its world-class engineers. In addition, ECL has played a significant role in establishing and outfitting a computer lab, among other projects with schools in the West African region.

The ECLR8 project will take many forms– from charity donations to women in tech activities, to education, social events and celebrations, and partnerships. For ECL, the ultimate objective of ECLR8 is to Impact, Innovate, and Give Back.

About ECL

ECL is an ISO-certified professional IT services company in Ghana and Liberia. They provide solutions ranging from hybrid cloud infrastructure, backup and recovery, business process automation, to cybersecurity.