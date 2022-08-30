The Ghana Insurance Awards is an annual ceremony aimed at rewarding professional standards and achievements in the insurance industry. The event was held on 26th August 2022, at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra. It hosted several re-insurers, brokerage houses and other intermediaries, health insurers, actuarial firms, and other insurance service providers, life, and non-life companies.
ECL sponsors Leadership in ICT Award
As part of its efforts to support the global digitalization agenda, Enterprise Computing Limited (ECL) sponsored and presented the ICT Leadership Award to Allianz Life Ghana at the 5th Ghana Insurance Awards.
ECL's Head of Marketing and Communications, Yvonne Acheampong, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the team, at the opportunity to sponsor this year’s Leadership in ICT Award. This award recognizes excellence in the application of contemporary technology to business and administrative procedures.
“As a leader in technology ourselves,” Yvonne cited, “this award presented the perfect opportunity to support the use of new information and communication technologies in business administration, to improve the quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, as well facilitate the provision ofexcellent customer service.” She congratulated the winners and other nominees and encouraged their efforts.
ECL is an ISO certified Pan-African IT professional services company. They deploy innovative technology solutions in hybrid cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, backup and recovery, as well as business process automation.
