ECL sponsors Leadership in ICT Award

ECL's Head of Marketing and Communications, Yvonne Acheampong, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the team, at the opportunity to sponsor this year’s Leadership in ICT Award. This award recognizes excellence in the application of contemporary technology to business and administrative procedures.

“As a leader in technology ourselves,” Yvonne cited, “this award presented the perfect opportunity to support the use of new information and communication technologies in business administration, to improve the quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, as well facilitate the provision ofexcellent customer service.” She congratulated the winners and other nominees and encouraged their efforts.

Pulse Ghana

ECL is an ISO certified Pan-African IT professional services company. They deploy innovative technology solutions in hybrid cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, backup and recovery, as well as business process automation.