Elon Musk to charge business, government users on Twitter a fee

It also noted that Twitter is yet to respond to this latest development.

Mr. Musk took over full ownership of Twitter after the board agreed to a $44bn (£34.5bn) offer.

He had previously said he wanted to "make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features".

Earlier, Mr Musk had tweeted a link to a CNN story which called for some of the US' biggest brands to boycott Twitter if Mr Musk rolls back content moderation policies limiting hate speech.

He has argued that Twitter's moderation policies pose a threat to freedom of speech.

Since agreeing to buy Twitter, Mr Musk has said he wanted to make improvements to help increase the attractiveness of what he describes as a "niche" platform.

He has said he would introduce new features, and suggested changes to its new premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, including cutting its price.

The paid-for extra service will add features such as an "undo tweet" button, bookmarks, and a reader mode, Twitter said.

Mr Musk has also said he wants to remove spam bots from the platform and authenticate all real people.

On Monday at the annual Met Gala in New York, he said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be available for public scrutiny.

Mr Musk is the world's richest person, with an estimated net worth of around $250bn, mostly due to his Tesla stake.

He also has a controlling stake in the rocket company SpaceX, which is estimated to be worth $100bn.