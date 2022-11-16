Energy Minister: NAPO speaks hard truth to world leaders at COP27 conference (Video)

He said most people on the continent would not take likely any move to stop them from the use of their natural resources to generate energy for their development.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh was speaking as a guest during a forum held on the sidelines of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Watch Matthew Opoku Prempeh below;

He said the provision of affordable energy has become essential to development.

“Because energy is not a luxury but a right, a fundamental right and so governments must work to ensure that the whole population has access to energy to develop socio-economically,” he stated.

In a related development, world leaders took a bold step towards addressing the risks of water insecurity and water-related climate disasters at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27).

It followed the launch of the Action on Water Adaptation or Resilience (AWARe), an initiative to champion inclusive cooperation to address water-related challenges across climate change adaptation.

The AWARe thrives on three-pronged priorities for action, one of which is to decrease water losses worldwide and improve water supply.

According to a Graphic.com.gh report, the initiative thrives on implementing mutually agreed policies and methods for cooperative water-related adaptation action and its co-benefits.