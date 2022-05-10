RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Explainer: Why ECG & Ghana Water want over 100% increase in utilities

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Electricity Company of Ghana have proposed more than 100% increase in tariffs for this year.

ECG
ECG

The utility companies have cited increased cost of production and expenditure on new projects as the main reason for their proposed increase in tariffs.

Recommended articles

The GWCL wants an increase of 334% and ECG also wants 148% increase. Their proposals await approval or otherwise from the regulator, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

A report by these two utility service providers to the regulator further explained that it has become necessary to increase tariffs at the proposed rate because the PURC-approved tariffs have never reflected the high cost of production.

The ECG and GWCL again explained that the PURC’s decision to reject their previous proposed tariffs is affecting their operations. The GWCL for example states that it is unable to raise enough revenue to fund its capital investment projects.

Lastly, the ECG says it will require the new proposed tariff to be able to fund the cost of its investment costs. “The gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs; the continual application of the prevailing tariff (which was a 14% reduction) beyond the stipulated regulatory period (2019-2020); and the effect of macroeconomic factors.

Meanwhile, the two companies have promised to deliver and provide world class service if the regulator, PURC, approves their new rates for them.

The PURC is also expected to issue a statement on whether it will approve the proposed tariffs or not in the coming days.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nigeria adjudged richest country in Africa; Ghana is 8th

Ghana's seat of government and presidential complex.

IMF projects Ghana’s economy to grow at 5.2%; 12th fastest in Africa

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana ranked 7th African country where private wealth is most distributed

Black star square

Elon Musk to charge business, government users on Twitter a fee

Elon Musk