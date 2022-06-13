FDA releases damning verdict on Mawarko after investigations.

The Authority said its investigations from samples of the food taken from the restaurant showed that “the levels of sanitation and hygiene in the food preparation areas in all three facilities [ East Legon, Abelenkpe and La branches] were poor.”

“The temperature of deep freezers and refrigerators were far above the acceptable ranges. The handling practices of ingredients used in cooking, cooled and ready-to-eat food items were also very poor,” the FDA said in a statement issued on Monday, June 13, 2022.

The FDA also said the management of the restaurant interfered with the investigations into the contaminated food by its “unapproved and unilateral decision” to “destroy some food items” in the course of the investigation.

The FDA said it has applied the appropriate regulatory sanctions and is also monitoring the implementation of the corrective and preventive actions by the management of Marwako Fast Foods to “address all the non-conformances identified to prevent any reoccurrence.”

Read statement below:

Pulse Ghana