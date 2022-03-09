February inflation is 15.7% - GSS report

Food inflation for February 2022 recorded a 6.6 percentage point increase in relative to the average over the last 12 month March 2021 to February 2022.

Non-Food inflation for February 2022 recorded a 0.4 percentage point increase compared to January 2022.

Non-Food inflation for February 2022 recorded a 3.8 percentage point increase in relative to the average over the last 12 month March 2021 to February 2022.

Month-on-Month food inflation (3.2%) surpassed non-food inflation (1.7%) by 1.5 percentage points.

Variation in locally produced items (16.7%) and imported items (12.9%) for January 2022 was 3.8 percentage points.

February’s inflation rate is the highest rate since October of 2016, exceeding the Bank of Ghana's target band of 6% to 10% for a sixth straight month.

Food-price growth quickened to 17.4% from 13.7% in January and non-food inflation accelerated to 14.5% from 14.1% in the previous month. On a monthly basis, consumer prices surged 2.4%, after increasing 2.1% in the prior month.

In Ghana, the most important components in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) are Food and Non Alcoholic Beverages (43.6 percent of total weight); Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Utilities (9.5 percent) and Clothing and Footwear (8.9 percent).

Transport account for 7.2 percent of total index, Miscellaneous Goods and Services for 7 percent, Hotels, Cafés and Restaurants for 6 percent and Furnishing and Household Equipment for 4.6 percent.