Five Nestlé distributors awarded commercial trucks

Mrs Maud Botwe of DANMAUD Ltd, who won the Overall Best Distributor, thanked Nestlé Ghana as well as her customers and staff for their support, saying. “We are grateful our hard work has been recognized and pledge to do our part to grow from strength to strength.”

The Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Ltd., Mr. Georgios Badaro, thanked the distributors for their contribution to the business saying, “Thank you for the years of cooperation and partnership that ensures that Nestlé’s quality and nutritious food and beverage offerings are readily available to Ghanaians. Working together, let’s continue to achieve our business goals and sustain the partnership into the future. “

Other deserving distributors across the country had earlier been recognized for their performance in categories such as Best Sales Region, Best Brand Champion and Consistency.

Pulse Ghana

The Nestlé Distributor Awards are held annually to recognize distributor efforts and contributions to business growth and success.