Free SHS not under review; GHC5bn spent on programme in 2021 - Finance Minister

According to Mr. Ofori-Atta, government is aware of the challenges facing the free SHS in its current state and is fixing them.

“It has been at the core of our national transformation efforts since 2017. We have invested GH¢5.3 billion to enable 1,261,495 Ghanaian children access to secondary education under the Free SHS programme at the end of 2021 to improve access to education. Out of the 571,892 registered JHS candidates, 555,353, representing 97.1 percent, were placed into SHS this year.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta said President Akufo-Addo-led government has placed human capital development at the core of its national transformation efforts since 2017.

The government has completed 17 additional projects including classroom blocks, dormitories, staff bungalows, and libraries as part of the infrastructural expansion in Senior High Schools without mentioning the beneficiary schools.