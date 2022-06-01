Petrol prices expected to go up by 7% per litre

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has also predicted that the price of petrol is expected to increase by 5% to 9%.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel will, however, remain the same.

“The 5.49 and 4.13 percentage drops in the prices of diesel and LPG respectively on the international market may not necessarily lead to a reduction at local retail outlets as most marketers will look to maintain their prices to offset the losses from the depreciation of the cedi”, the energy think tank stated in its projection for the first pricing window of June 2022.

On the back of the cedi’s depreciation and the 11.05% jump in the price of diesel on the international fuel market, petrol in Ghana is set to sell above ¢10.00 per litre, which translates into ¢45 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel may cross the ¢12.00 per litre mark (¢54.00 per gallon) across most Oil Marketing Companies in spite of the drop in price on the world market, owing to the decline in the value of the cedi against the greenback.