Fuel prices to go down further from January 1 - COPEC

This will be a 15% and 8% reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel respectively. The new prices will, however, vary slightly depending on point of purchase (oil marketing company).

In an interview with the media, the head of research at COPEC, Benjamin Nsiah, noted that, a decrease in the global prices of oil products and the recent stabilization of the cedi is responsible for the expected marginal drop.

“Petroleum users, basically motorists and other industrial users should expect a price decline of petrol of about 15 percent and that of diesel of about 18 percent. in the first pricing window of January which begins on January 1. Diesel is expected to be sold at a maximum price of GH¢14.60 per litre. However, other oil marketing companies are likely to sell diesel for GH¢12.80 or below and these are the smaller Oil Marketing Companies like Zen, Star Oil, Goodness and the rest.”

“With respect to petrol, the expected maximum price for this same pricing window is likely to be GH¢11.88 per litre and the minimum price is expected to be GH¢9.30 per litre and the smaller OMCs such as Zen, Goodness, and Star Oil are also expected to sell petrol for GH¢9 within the window.”