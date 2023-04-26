ADVERTISEMENT
Check out the top banks in Ghana which have recorded losses due to DDEP

Evans Effah

Two of Ghana’s top commercial banks, GCB Bank Plc and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited have recorded losses in 2022 due to the government’s debt restructuring programme.

Top banks in Ghana post first loss as nation restructures debt
Top banks in Ghana post first loss as nation restructures debt

According to a report by Bloomberg, audited accounts of these two banks showed the GCB recorded a GH¢593.4 million net loss for the year ending December 2022, a first since 1993 and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Ltd also reported a loss of 297.8 million cedis.

The report further stated that banks operating in West Africa’s second-largest economy have taken a hit of about $1.4 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Meanwhile, Ghana is restructuring most of its public debt, estimated at 576 billion cedis.

The Domestic Debt Restructuring Programme (DDEP) and the foreign debt restructuring are being led byGhana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

He is seeking to alter an agreed plan between the government of Ghana and lenders on how to repay loans.

The Ghana Government says the country is cash-strapped and is unable to honour its domestic and foreign debt obligations.

In a related development, there have been worrying concerns by local bondholders and industry experts about how the government is going about the restructuring.

Top banks in Ghana post first loss as nation restructures debt
Top banks in Ghana post first loss as nation restructures debt Pulse Ghana

Also the 2022 Audited Financial Statements released by some banks have shown the debt exchange programme has already taken a toll.

Ghana’s debt restructuring is critical to the government's move to get $3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Evans Effah
