Ghana Bitget VIP convene: exposing the community to the Bitget Ecosystem

The Bitget VIP Convene (BVC) Offline Event in Ghana was an executive network of potential and existing partners of Bitget and the Bitget team. The key areas of focus at the event included; brand, policy, P2P, safety, operation training, on-site lottery and other activities

The opening address was given by one of Bitget Africa’s Business Development Managers, Kween Mfoniso where she welcomed all Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) present. In detail she explained the two cooperation types available in Bitget, their requirements,eligibility and benefits/rewards attached to each type of Partnership.

Following the welcome address, Senior Business Development Manager, Paul Ezeafulukwe Spoke about Bitget’s biggest selling feature, The One-Click Copy Trade and its profitable benefits. He also shed light on Foresight ventures and Bitkeep -opportunities for quality African projects in Bitget’s development fund.

Product innovation is a guiding principle at Bitget, proven most meaningfully through her flagship product, One-Click Copy Trade. Since its launch in May 2020, One-Click Copy Trade has broken the mold of trading patterns in the crypto market, bridging the gap between traders from all corners of the world, in addition to elite traders and their fans. To date, Bitget’s One-Click Copy Trade has amassed over 80,000 professional traders, with approximately 1.1 million followers. Moreover, copy-traders on the platform have earned over $1 billion in total income, while followers have collectively made over $1.56 billion.

Prior to this event, Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen had responded to some questions from partners at the Lagos Bitget VIP Convent in Nigeria on Bitget’s plans for Africa as a continent;

"Bitget has a long-term development plan in Africa, and we plan to gradually expand our business to more countries, such as Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya. Currently we are collaborating with more than 500 kols. In terms of the Bitget futures, such as copy trading, we will look for and cultivate professional traders in Africa.

We have set up a variety of cooperation methods to help African KOLs to be our partners

1.KOLs with a community : this is suitable for KOLs with more fans. They can enjoy the rewards of recommending users to download Bitget App and register on our platform. Meanwhile, they can receive the rebates of transaction fees.

2.Professional futures trading KOLs: we hope that professional futures traders can join us. BITGET's copy trading will help KOL share their trading strategies with users all over the world to help more people achieve wealth growth.

3.Well-known KOLs: if you already have your own entrepreneurial project or NFT project, we can communicate with you for a further collaboration plan

4.Cryptocurrency and education schools: we would like to try our best to help more people learn and have a master of cryptocurrency

Bitget has been making different efforts to assure users and rebuild confidence. Recently, the leading crypto derivatives exchange;

Launched a $5 million Builders Fund to support those impacted by FTX to help users depressed by FTX’s fall

Published Merkle tree Proof-of-Reserves audit for better transparency and to rebuild confidence.

Increased Bitget Protection Fund from $200 million to $300 million to provide better protection and further assurance to crypto users, especially in extreme and unexpected situations.

Bitget will keep building a trustworthy and safe trading environment for users and working hard to cultivate the crypto world.

