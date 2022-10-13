Ghana Club 100: All set for the prestigious awards night on 14th October 2022

Honours will be given to top 100 enterprises in strategic sectors such as; agriculture and agribusiness, financial services, ICT, infrastructure, petroleum, mining services, manufacturing, tourism, health and education.

The 18th edition of this event, which was held in 2019, saw telecommunication giant MTN adjudged the best company in the country. This was followed by Kosmos Energy, GOIL, and Sunon Asogli Power Ltd, who were second, third and fourth respectively.

Pulse Ghana

Coming back from the two-year COVID-19 induced break, the 19th edition of the GC 100 awards promises to be exciting, as it will continually provide incentives for top performers across industries, and promote an open information culture within the Ghanaian corporate sector.

The companies to be celebrated on the night "were selected, after being subjected to a rigorous screening exercise, and ranked based on their size, growth, profitability, and corporate social responsibility” the CEO of GIPC, Mr. Yofi Grant has noted. He added that these firms, in spite of the global crises, have performed plausibly, and deserved recommendations.

This year’s GC 100 event will comprise three enthralling sessions. First is the Executive Networking Cocktail Session where the club members and other high-level business executives can network and deepen business relations. This will be followed by the Main event where businesses that have been ranked will receive the prestigious honours. Thereafter, the night will be capped off with post-event celebrations, which will be a semi- formal session for participants to celebrate/party after a successful awards night.

To participate in the event; interested persons can purchase their tickets now at veetickets.com, or via the USSD short code; *365*2100#. Alternatively, one can Call 0244670301/0247600860 to RSVP.